Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scotland vs Israel in pictures

Daily Record Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Scotland vs Israel in picturesScotland vs Israel in pictures
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Clarke on Dykes, Tierney and Nations League [Video]

Clarke on Dykes, Tierney and Nations League

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke discusses striker Lyndon Dykes' first call-up and Kieran Tierney's position for next month's Nations League games against Israel and Czech Republic.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:06Published
Dykes set to be named in Scotland squad [Video]

Dykes set to be named in Scotland squad

Scotland manager Steve Clarke is expected to name QPR striker Lyndon Dykes in his squad for their upcoming Nations League games against Israel and the Czech Republic.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:51Published
Bride poses for wedding pictures as Beirut explosion happens [Video]

Bride poses for wedding pictures as Beirut explosion happens

A bride was having her wedding day photoshoot when the explosion happened in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 4. Israel Seblani was posing for pictures with wedding photographer Mahmoud Nakib when the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this