Argentina becomes one of the top 10 most COVID-19 affected nations



After 164 days of lockdown, Argentina surpasses Chile to enter one of the top 10 most-affected COVID-19 nations worldwide after officials confirmed 10,504 new infections on Tuesday. The new figures.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:08 Published 2 days ago

‘Don’t want Covid positive cases to remain untraced’: Satyendar Jain



As Covid-19 cases resurge in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the Kejriwal government was doing ‘aggressive testing’ and the aim was to ensure no case was left.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:07 Published 4 days ago