US Open 2020: Dan Evans defeat ends British singles hopes
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Dan Evans succumbs to Corentin Moutet in four sets as British interest in the US Open singles ends.
US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September
Murray beaten by impressive Auger-AliassimeBritain's Andy Murray is beaten in straight sets in the US Open second round by Felix Auger-Aliassime.
BBC News
Serena Williams moves into third round at U.S. Open; matchup with Sloane Stephens is nextSerena Williams struggled with her service game in the second set, but beat Margarita Gasparyan 6-2, 6-4.
USATODAY.com
Serena Williams battles into US Open third round by beating Margarita GasparyanSix-time champion Serena Williams progresses to the US Open third round with a 6-2 6-4 win over Russian Margarita Gasparyan.
BBC News
Tsvetana Pironkova's dream comeback continues at US OpenTsvetana Pironkova stunned Garbine Muguruza to reach the third round of the US Open – her first tournament for more than three years. The Bulgarian, a former..
WorldNews
Dan Evans (tennis) British tennis player
Corentin Moutet French tennis player
