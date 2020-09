Teenager shot by terrorist in school massacre to study at Oxford University Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A teenager who was shot by a Taliban gunman during a terrorist attack at his school in Pakistan has won a place at the University of Oxford. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources IU School of Medicine to test experimental COVID-19 vaccine



The Indiana University School of Medicine is one of 81 sites in the U.S. — and the only one in Indiana — chosen to test the vaccine developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca in partnership.. Credit: WFFT Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this