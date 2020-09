Middlesbrough’s mayor warns venues putting ‘profits before people’ risk closure Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Pubs and restaurants in Middlesbrough which put “profits before people” by failing to enforce Covid-19 safety measures risk being closed down, the town’s mayor has warned. 👓 View full article

