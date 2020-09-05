Global  
 

Women's Super League: Aston Villa Women 0-2 Manchester City Women

BBC Local News Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Georgia Stanway scores twice as Manchester City start the new Women's Super League season with victory at Aston Villa.
Former Aston Villa, Man City, Everton and West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry retires aged 39 as Premier League's record appearance holder

 Premier League icon Gareth Barry has announced his retirement from football. The 39-year-old, who has spent the last three years at West Brom, made a record 653...
talkSPORT

Former England international Barry retires at 39

 Gareth Barry, who holds the record for the most appearances in the Premier League, has retired at the age of 39. The former England midfielder played for Aston...
SoccerNews.com


