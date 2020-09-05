Women's Super League: Aston Villa Women 0-2 Manchester City Women

Gareth Bale says it is 'surreal' to be a Wales elder ahead of Finland clash



Gareth Bale has paid tribute to his country's supporters and said it is"surreal" to be one of Wales' senior players ahead of their against Finland.Bale – who is contracted to Real until June 2022 – has fallen out of favourunder manager Zinedine Zidane and played just 48 minutes of Madrid’s 12 gameswhen the Spanish season resumed after the coronavirus lockdown. Zidane accusedBale of not wanting to play in the Champions League tie with Manchester City,but the Wales forward has hit back by saying Real have stopped him leavingSpain on various occasions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published on January 1, 1970