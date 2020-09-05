Global  
 

Gary Oldman in first look photos of David Fincher’s new film Mank

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 5 September 2020
Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried and Charles Dance can be seen in first look photos at David Fincher’s new film about the making of Citizen Kane.
