England’s Jordan Pickford: Referee may have been swayed by earlier decision Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jordan Pickford believes referee Srdjan Jovanovic may have been trying to even the score when he awarded Iceland a stoppage-time penalty as 10-man England survived to win their Nations League opener 1-0 in Reykjavik. 👓 View full article

