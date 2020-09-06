Global  
 

Sussex batsman Phil Salt to join England ODI squad for Australia series

BBC News Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Sussex batsman Phil Salt will join England's one-day international group as a reserve for the series against Australia.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Gareth Southgate responds to Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood Covid-19 breaches

Gareth Southgate responds to Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood Covid-19 breaches 00:49

 Gareth Southgate responds to Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden being asked toleave the England squad following a video that shows the two breaking Covid-19restrictions.

Australia 294 - 275 England: Eoin Morgan reflects on the match [Video]

Australia 294 - 275 England: Eoin Morgan reflects on the match

Post-match press conference with England captain Eoin Morgan after Australiawon by 19 runs in the first one-day international at Old Trafford.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

England v Australia: Sam Billings hits 118 off 110 balls - watch the best shots

 Watch the best shots from Sam Billings as he hit 118 off 110 balls in England's 19-run defeat by Australia in the first one-day international at Old Trafford.
BBC News

England v Australia: Sam Billings hits ton but tourists win by 19 runs

 England fall to a 19-run defeat against Australia despite Sam Billings' maiden century in the first ODI at Old Trafford.
BBC News

England v Australia: Eoin Morgan & Jason Roy fit for ODI series

 England captain Eoin Morgan and opener Jason Roy are fit to play in the ODI series against Australia which starts on Friday.
BBC News

Jos Buttler delighted to secure England's T20 series win against Australia [Video]

Jos Buttler delighted to secure England's T20 series win against Australia

England opener Jos Buttler holds a press conference after securing his side'svictory in the second T20 vs Australia. Jos Buttler hit 77 not out to helpEngland clinch a series win over Australia with a six-wicket victory in thesecond Twenty20 international at the Ageas Bowl. The wicketkeeper had lookedin top form during Friday’s first encounter between the sides and followed itup with his highest score in the sprint format for England.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Steve Smith surprised by England’s T20 omission of ‘terrific player’ Joe Root [Video]

Steve Smith surprised by England’s T20 omission of ‘terrific player’ Joe Root

Australia’s Steve Smith admits he was surprised to see Joe Root overlooked byEngland for the forthcoming Twenty20 series between the sides, taking hisomission as confirmation of the hosts’..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Phil Dunster, Juno Temple Tease Apple TV+ Series 'Ted Lasso' [Video]

Phil Dunster, Juno Temple Tease Apple TV+ Series 'Ted Lasso'

The Jason Sudeikis-led comedy series "Ted Lasso" follows an American college football coach hired to coach a pro soccer team in England. The cast, including Phil Dunster, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein,..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:51Published

