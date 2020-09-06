Global  
 

Pierre Gasly wins thrilling Italian Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton penalty

BBC News Sunday, 6 September 2020
Pierre Gasly took a stunning upset win in the Italian Grand Prix for Red Bull's Alpha Tauri team in one of the most remarkable races in history.
