Coronavirus: Further 2,988 cases confirmed in UK

BBC News Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
The increase is the highest number of positive tests since 22 May, with two further deaths recorded.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Lucknow observes weekend lockdown to contain COVID-19 spread

Lucknow observes weekend lockdown to contain COVID-19 spread 01:08

 In view of rising coronavirus cases, Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a weekend lockdown in cities. Streets were deserted in Hazratganj area with very few vehicles moving on roads on September 06. The weekend lockdown in the state will continue till further orders. There are over 59,900 active...

Wales' daily coronavirus deaths and cases update for August 29

Wales' daily coronavirus deaths and cases update for August 29 A further 40 cases of the virus have been confirmed but there have been no new deaths in Wales for the second day in a row. The number of new cases is the...
Wales Online

Wales' daily coronavirus deaths and cases update for August 30

Wales' daily coronavirus deaths and cases update for August 30 A further 56 have tested positive for the virus, marking the largest jump in cases so far this week
Wales Online

Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 49 new cases reported

 No further deaths and 49 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.
Belfast Telegraph


