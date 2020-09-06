Living legend Jane Fonda proves you’re never too old to respect people’s pronouns
Sunday, 6 September 2020 () Jane Fonda, the hale actor who has remained on the frontlines of politics and Hollywood for decades, has once again set the standard when it comes to how us mere mortals should live our meagre lives. The 81-year-old told the New York Times how, upon meeting someone for the first time, she will ask them …...
A mother who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer has become an unlikely TikTok sensation - after a video of her drawing on eyebrows went viral.Jane Wagstaff, 53, was encouraged to join the new social media site by her son, 18-year-old Harvey, because 'old people don't go on it'.She decided to...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
John Baker RT @PinkNews: Living legend Jane Fonda proves you’re never too old to respect people’s pronouns https://t.co/S8iEtrVKta 19 minutes ago
PinkNews Living legend Jane Fonda proves you’re never too old to respect people’s pronouns https://t.co/S8iEtrVKta 43 minutes ago