Penalty shootout misery for England as World XI triumph at Soccer Aid

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gareth Southgate recalls Euro 96 anguish for mental health campaign



Gareth Southgate has revealed a conversation with England team-mate StuartPearce was “invaluable” in helping him deal with his Euro 96 penalty miss.Southgate, now the England manager, has spoken.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:20 Published on July 31, 2020 Tribute to Jack Charlton, who has died aged 85



People from the world of football and beyond have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, who has died.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:41 Published on July 11, 2020 Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85



Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, has died of lymphoma aged 85.Charlton, diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year, had also been.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on July 11, 2020

Tweets about this