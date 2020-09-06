Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Penalty shootout misery for England as World XI triumph at Soccer Aid

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
YouTube star Chunkz missed the decisive penalty as the Rest of the World XI claimed victory over England in Soccer Aid 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gareth Southgate recalls Euro 96 anguish for mental health campaign [Video]

Gareth Southgate recalls Euro 96 anguish for mental health campaign

Gareth Southgate has revealed a conversation with England team-mate StuartPearce was “invaluable” in helping him deal with his Euro 96 penalty miss.Southgate, now the England manager, has spoken..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published
Tribute to Jack Charlton, who has died aged 85 [Video]

Tribute to Jack Charlton, who has died aged 85

People from the world of football and beyond have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, who has died..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published
Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85 [Video]

Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85

Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, has died of lymphoma aged 85.Charlton, diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year, had also been..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this