Kesgrave streets sealed off after reports of shooting Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

A police cordon is set up in an area of Kesgrave and an air ambulance takes off from the scene. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Kesgrave Town in Suffolk, England

Tweets about this