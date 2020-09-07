Global  
 

Lindt launches first ever sharing tin with 32 Lindor truffles for Christmas

Grimsby Telegraph Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Lindt launches first ever sharing tin with 32 Lindor truffles for ChristmasLindt has stepped up its game to save Christmas 2020 with a one-of-a-kind launch.
