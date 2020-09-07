Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Suffolk shooting: School pupil involved in 'serious incident'

Wales Online Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Suffolk shooting: School pupil involved in 'serious incident'Staff say students are to 'remain in school and will be kept safe in liaison with the police'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pully8

rose lane RT @SkyNewsBreak: Police are at the scene of a "serious incident" in Suffolk after reports of a shooting involving a year 11 pupil on their… 16 seconds ago

MattM_H

Matt Mohan-Hickson Hopefully the pupil is okay https://t.co/OtmcytxCiU 3 minutes ago

joerichlaw

JOE RICH #StayAlert RT @rosskempsell: Suffolk - what we know @TimesRadio Police say they’re attending reports of a shooting on Grange Farm estate around 0840… 4 minutes ago

JohnDav67675434

John Davidson RT @LTHlondon: Kesgrave, Suffolk: Police declare 'serious incident' after reports of shooting involving pupil on way to school https://t.co… 4 minutes ago

Denise_1955

Cheshire Girl 🐝 RT @themetskipper: Awful news coming out of Suffolk. Suffolk shooting: School pupil involved in 'serious incident' - latest updates - Plym… 5 minutes ago

csljohnkirby

John Kirby RT @guardiannews: Year 11 pupil involved in shooting on way to school in Suffolk https://t.co/zBaK6JjUfF 6 minutes ago

ianbrodie70

Ian Brodie Serious incident in Suffolk after reports of shooting involving Year 11 pupil https://t.co/NvH0SjZc9Z Sent via @updayUK 9 minutes ago

javabotta

Javabotta RT @CrimeLdn: Police are at the scene of a "serious incident" in Suffolk after reports of a shooting involving a year 11 pupil on their way… 9 minutes ago