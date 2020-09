You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kirsty Gallacher: Coronavirus is very real, but it's vital our children go back to school



Television presenter Kirsty Gallacher said she was “not anxious” about herchildren returning to school, but could “empathise” with parents who were. The44-year-old said she felt it was.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:57 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this Matthew Black "A theory that popular children tv presenter Neil Buchanan is Banksy has been debunked by the artist himself." IF N… https://t.co/C3t5ojfjbU 29 minutes ago Tyrant RT @celebliverpool: The children's TV presenter has addressed speculation which has gained traction on social media https://t.co/s9X7aDqf0t 3 hours ago TV and Celebs - Liverpool The children's TV presenter has addressed speculation which has gained traction on social media https://t.co/s9X7aDqf0t 4 hours ago