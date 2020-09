Cheltenham Festival 2021 'unlikely' to be at full-capacity Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Racecourse Association's chief executive has said Cheltenham Festival 2021, which takes place at Cheltenham Racecourse in March, is "unlikely to be normal".

