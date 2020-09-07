Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Birmingham stabbings: Family tribute to Jacob Billington

BBC News Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Jacob Billington's family say he was "such a special person" and they are "devastated by his loss".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Birmingham Birmingham Major city in the English Midlands

Birmingham stabbings: Zephaniah McLeod appears in court

 Zephaniah McLeod, 27, is charged with murder and seven counts of attempted murder.
BBC News
Suspect charged with murder and attempted murder after Birmingham stabbings [Video]

Suspect charged with murder and attempted murder after Birmingham stabbings

A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder and seven counts of attemptedmurder after a series of stabbings in Birmingham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:24Published

Birmingham stabbings: Man, 27, charged with murder

 Zephaniah McLeod, aged 27, is charged with the murder of Jacob Billington.
BBC News

Birmingham stabbings: Police given more time to quiz man

 The 27-year-old is held on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder.
BBC News

When could coronavirus be over?

 The country has quickly got used to a ‘new normal’ – but how long will it last? (Picture: Getty) Coronavirus cases continue to rise across the UK, with the..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this