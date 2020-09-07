|
Birmingham stabbings: Family tribute to Jacob Billington
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Jacob Billington's family say he was "such a special person" and they are "devastated by his loss".
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Birmingham Major city in the English Midlands
Birmingham stabbings: Zephaniah McLeod appears in courtZephaniah McLeod, 27, is charged with murder and seven counts of attempted murder.
BBC News
Suspect charged with murder and attempted murder after Birmingham stabbings
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:24Published
Birmingham stabbings: Man, 27, charged with murderZephaniah McLeod, aged 27, is charged with the murder of Jacob Billington.
BBC News
Birmingham stabbings: Police given more time to quiz manThe 27-year-old is held on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder.
BBC News
