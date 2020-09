Winner of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? is Google in a head, says Clarkson Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Jeremy Clarkson has described the first contestant to win Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? in 14 years as like the Encyclopaedia Britannica in human form and “Google in a head”. 👓 View full article

