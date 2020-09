Prince Harry pays £2.4m Frogmore cottage bill thanks to Netflix deal Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

The couple are paying back cash after the taxpayer funded renovations on the Grade-II listed property close to Windsor Castle before they left the UK for a new life in America. The couple are paying back cash after the taxpayer funded renovations on the Grade-II listed property close to Windsor Castle before they left the UK for a new life in America. 👓 View full article

