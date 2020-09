Czech Republic v Scotland: Liam Cooper to start ahead of Ryan Jack - your choice Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Scotland should change to a flat back four and bring Liam Cooper into defence in place of Ryan Jack to face Czech Republic, according to your squad selector picks. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 5 days ago Why Czech Republic vs Scotland goes ahead 01:27 Sky Sports News' Luke Shanley explains the confusion over Scotland's Nations League match against the Czech Republic on Monday. You Might Like

Tweets about this