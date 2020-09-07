Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Fans delighted as EastEnders returns following three-month break
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Fans delighted as EastEnders returns following three-month break
Monday, 7 September 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
Fans shared their delight after EastEnders returned to screens after nearly three months away.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Serena Williams
Greece
Facebook
Donald Trump
Maria Sakkari
US Open
Labor Day
Kylian Mbappé
Joe Biden
Instagram
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Finance
Typhoon Haishen
Gender Reveal Party
Alexei Navalny Out Of Coma
Julian Assange
WORTH WATCHING
Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam
Why Erdogan won't start a war with Greece over Mediterranean drilling
Minister: 'We're not asking the EU for anything remarkable'
Trump Leads In Texas