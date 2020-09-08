How can any unionist trust Boris Johnson's word ever again? Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Timing is everything in politics. On Saturday morning, it was being reported that DUP leader Arlene Foster had told Sky News that her party, albeit with great reluctance, would be helping to implement the Northern Ireland Protocol (an integral part of Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement) because it was now law and, in essence, there was nothing she could do about it. Timing is everything in politics. On Saturday morning, it was being reported that DUP leader Arlene Foster had told Sky News that her party, albeit with great reluctance, would be helping to implement the Northern Ireland Protocol (an integral part of Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement) because it was now law and, in essence, there was nothing she could do about it. 👓 View full article

