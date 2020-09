You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Piers Morgan's wife Celia devastated after thieves stole sentimental anniversary present during holiday trip



'Good Morning Britain' host Piers Morgan's wife Celia was left devastated after thieves stole a sentimental anniversary gift during a terrifying raid of their rented villa in the south of France. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:28 Published 3 weeks ago Susanna Reid: In Profile



A look into the profile of TV presenter Susanna Reid, who is known for her work on 'BBC Breakfast' and 'Good Morning Britain'. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:48 Published on July 20, 2020

Related news from verified sources Piers Morgan pays heartfelt tribute to ITV colleague after tragic death Live on Good Morning Britain today, former newspaper journalist Piers, who served as a judge on BGT for a time, paid tribute to the comedian

Tamworth Herald 6 days ago





Tweets about this