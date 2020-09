You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid update: Serum Institute clarifies; SOPs for TV shoots; weekend lockdown



From Serum Institute of India clarifying over availability of vaccine shots to the government announcing new SOPs for resuming film and TV shooting, here are the top updates on coronavirus. Serum.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:32 Published 2 weeks ago Santiago lockdown eases: Chile authorities fear COVID resurgence



Lifting one of the longest lockdowns - restrictions begin to ease in parts of Santiago after more than 150 days. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:09 Published 3 weeks ago Covid update: India's 10 lakh gap; New Zealand polls under cloud; WB lockdown



From the gap between India's active and discharged cases increasing to almost 10 lakh, to another member of Narendra Modi's cabinet testing positive for infection - here are the top news updates on the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:26 Published on August 12, 2020

Tweets about this