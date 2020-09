With drop in export and salary cuts Surat's diamond polishing industry suffers due to COVID Diamond polishing industry has suffered a blow due to COVID-19 pandemic. Dinesh Navadiya, Gujarat regional chairman of Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council said, "Compared to last year, the..

Teen becomes local hero cleaning dirty road signs and cutting back overgrown hedges A teenage boy annoyed by road signs left dirty and hedges overgrown during lockdown has become a local hero after going on a mission to clean them all up. Joseph Beer, 15, noticed dozens of neglected..