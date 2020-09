Sturgeon: Sport stadiums and music venues to reopen in Scotland from September



Sport stadiums, live music venues and theatres can reopen in Scotland fromSeptember 14, Nicola Sturgeon has said. But Scotland will not yet move tophase four as the country has recorded the highest.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:52 Published on August 20, 2020

Nicola Sturgeon extends Aberdeen coronavirus lockdown



First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has extended coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Aberdeen for another week, as cases related to a cluster outbreak in pubs continue to increase. She also announced a.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:28 Published on August 19, 2020