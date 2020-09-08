Conservatives drop candidate over disgustingly transphobic bathroom meme a week before election. He’s refusing to stand down Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A Canadian Progressive Conservativess candidate has been roundly condemned and removed by his party over a Facebook meme encouraging violence against trans people in bathrooms. Roland Michaud, the New Brunswick Progressive Conservatives candidate for the state legislative assembly in Victoria-La Vallee, was dropped after... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

