Carl Doss #OneRaceTheHumanRace RT @wave105radio: BREAKING: St Marks CE Primary School in #Swanage has closed after a staff member at the school tested positive for COVID-… 6 minutes ago Wave 105 BREAKING: St Marks CE Primary School in #Swanage has closed after a staff member at the school tested positive for… https://t.co/4sIled9Id6 54 minutes ago Suffolk News School to welcome some students back tomorrow after Covid outbreak https://t.co/30E52kLWhZ 3 hours ago Lisa Done RT @ExpressandStar: The affected staff member has come back negative meaning the school will reopen to students tomorrow. https://t.co/Txzd… 6 hours ago Lee RT @CTVKitchener: One of Waterloo Region's public schools underwent additional cleaning over the long weekend after a staff member tested p… 6 hours ago Express & Star The affected staff member has come back negative meaning the school will reopen to students tomorrow. https://t.co/Txzd3LgWNM 6 hours ago CTV Kitchener One of Waterloo Region's public schools underwent additional cleaning over the long weekend after a staff member te… https://t.co/1Rg6VmCtvc 8 hours ago White Educator RT @NYBATs: 75 NY DISTRICTS START REMOTE: Long Island districts start remote-only after 4 students test positive in Carle Place: https://t.… 15 hours ago