EasyJet cuts flights due to UK quarantine rules Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The UK government's decision to place new quarantine restrictions on some Greek islands has caused easyJet to cut flights. The UK government's decision to place new quarantine restrictions on some Greek islands has caused easyJet to cut flights. 👓 View full article

