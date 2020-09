Mackenzie Crook’s Worzel Gummidge to return for one-hour special Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Mackenzie Crook will return as Worzel Gummidge after the BBC recommissioned his modern-day adaptation for a one-hour special. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this