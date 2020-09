When can I book my driving test again? DVSA issue new update Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The DVSA have said when learner drivers will be able top book a driving test after the service ran out of appointments within hours on Monday, Sept 7. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The all-new BMW 4 Series Coupé Test drive



The concept of sporty driving pleasure in the premium midsize segment is being redefined and will soon be available to experience in the new BMW 4 Series Coupe. Following a series of exhaustive test.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:55 Published on July 31, 2020

Tweets about this