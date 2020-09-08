All Premier League fixtures in September to be televised

Global  
 

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
All 28 Premier League matches being played behind closed doors this month will be televised live after an agreement was reached on Tuesday, the Premier League has announced.
