All Premier League fixtures in September to be televised
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () All 28 Premier League matches being played behind closed doors this month will be televised live after an agreement was reached on Tuesday, the Premier League has announced.
The Premier League has urged the Government not to delay plans for the safereturn of supporters to stadiums, warning football stands to lose £100milliona month while matches are played behind closed doors. The government isreviewing plans to allow venues to welcome spectators back on a...