You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Get EU trade deal secured and return focus to pandemic, Starmer tells ministers Sir Keir Starmer has urged Boris Johnson not to “reopen old wounds” and to get a trade deal with the EU as he criticised the Government’s admission it...

Belfast Telegraph 4 hours ago



Minister admits proposed change to Brexit deal would breach international law A Government plan to override elements of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal with Brussels would breach international law, a senior minister has confirmed.

Belfast Telegraph 5 hours ago



'How can the UK be trusted?': Theresa May slams Brexit plan to break international law The former prime minister's intervention came as the UK government admitted a new bill on post-Brexit Northern Ireland arrangements contravene international law.

euronews 2 hours ago





Tweets about this