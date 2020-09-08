|
Conor Coady ‘immensely’ proud to make England debut
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Conor Coady hailed his England debut as “a dream come true”, but admitted he was disappointed to have to settle for a draw with Denmark.
Coady shares pride over England bow
Wolves skipper Conor Coady is ‘immensely proud’ after making his long-awaited England debut.
Express and Star
Bull: Coady deserves it
Wolves skipper Conor Coady is in the England squad and could make his debut tonight – and it is completely and utterly deserved.
Express and Star
