Britons return home from Greece hours before quarantine deadline



Holidaymakers travel back to the UK from Mykonos to London Heathrow just hoursbefore the Government deadline to have to self-isolate for 14 days comes intoforce. Brits returning from seven Greek.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 4 hours ago

What is the ‘islands policy’ and how will this affect travellers?



Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said that England is to start applying aregional approach to its coronavirus quarantine policy for internationalarrivals. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 5 hours ago