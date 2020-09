You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Indiana launching new coronavirus guidelines for schools during pandemic



The color-coded system, expected to go live Wednesday, assigns scores to counties based on three key metrics: the number of new cases per 100,000 residents, positivity percentage and change in percent.. Credit: WFFT Published 1 week ago Mason schools prepared to report new COVID-19 tests



Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine handed down rules Thursday afternoon for every school in the state to follow when it comes to reporting new cases of COVID-19. Schools across the state will need to develop.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:29 Published 2 weeks ago New rules after spike in COVID-19 cases



Outdoor gatherings are being reduced to no more than 50 people as the state sees a spike in COVID-19 cases. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:03 Published on August 10, 2020

Tweets about this