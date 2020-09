A lot at stake for Scottish clubs on fan return, says SPFL chief Doncaster Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

There is a "huge amount at stake" for Scottish football as clubs prepare to welcome limited numbers of fans back, says SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this