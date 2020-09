You Might Like

Tweets about this Grant White RT @JulieOwenMoylan: Has anyone ever punched a country straight in the face? Just asking...🤷‍♀️ ‘Festival of Brexit' can play 'powerful ro… 26 seconds ago Laurent____2m____Cossa 🇪🇺 By uniting against this colossal waste of £120M? Also,***off. 'Festival of Brexit' can play 'powerful role' in… https://t.co/Jen53m2Ncl 27 seconds ago CodaQueen RT @PointlessBrexit: oh do***off. it will never. the only healing thing would be joining the single market 'Festival of Brexit' can pl… 50 seconds ago Adrian Gregory(Supervillain destroying history). 'Festival of Brexit' can play 'powerful role' in healing UK, organiser says https://t.co/mfAakrVntJ https://t.co/UHW3oezClg 1 minute ago Dan Kaszeta RT @brexacious: @PointlessBrexit ‘Festival of Brexit can play powerful role in healing’. Just like snake oil ... https://t.co/u940cV11Xj 2 minutes ago __ RT @alanjstedman: I can tell you now, I won't be participating in any of this jingoism. BBC News - 'Festival of Brexit' can play 'powerfu… 3 minutes ago L3 RT @grahambsi: 'Festival of Brexit' can play 'powerful role' in healing UK, organiser says - You have to be joking! https://t.co/cwUWco78T7 3 minutes ago BBC Scotland News 'Festival of Brexit' can play 'powerful role' in healing UK, organiser says - the festival will comprise 10 differe… https://t.co/efqlHF2CCP 3 minutes ago