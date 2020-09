Van Morrison thanks Irish president for his birthday tribute Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Belfast Blues legend Van Morrison has thanked the Irish President for a 75th birthday tribute. Belfast Blues legend Van Morrison has thanked the Irish President for a 75th birthday tribute. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Rave on, Van Morrison': Irish celebrate legend's 75th



Irish President Michael D. Higgins joined a virtual celebration of Van Morrison's 75th birthday on Monday, namechecking U.S. civil rights champion John Lewis and author James Baldwin in a spoken-word.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this