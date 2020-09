You Might Like

We've almost all had the experience of getting money from an ATM that dispenses cash from our accounts. But the latest development is an ATM type of machine that dispenses pizzas! Customers insert.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:04 Published 2 weeks ago Pizza Express: 1,100 jobs at risk as around 67 restaurants set to close



Pizza Express has said it could close around 67 of its UK restaurants, with upto 1,100 jobs at risk, as part of a major restructuring plan to shore up itsfinances. The dining chain said it plans to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on August 4, 2020

Related news from verified sources 450 jobs at risk as Pizza Hut announces restaurant closure plans 29 of the chain's 244 UK restaurants could be affected

Staffordshire Newsletter





