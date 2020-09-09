Global  
 

Pizza Hut plans to shut 29 restaurants with loss of 450 jobs

The Argus Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
PIZZA Hut has revealed plans to shut 29 of its 244 UK restaurants, in a restructuring move that will put about 450 jobs at risk.
