Pizza Hut plans to shut 29 restaurants with loss of 450 jobs
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
PIZZA Hut has revealed plans to shut 29 of its 244 UK restaurants, in a restructuring move that will put about 450 jobs at risk.
