Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 5 hours ago AstraZeneca pauses Covid vaccine trial after participant falls ill|Oneindia News 01:21 With all hopes pinned on a vaccine against the raging Coronavirus to bring respite, The Oxford vaccine trial faces a setback. Final clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University have been put on hold after a participant had an adverse reaction in the UK....