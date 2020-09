PM urged to fix testing system as he heralds ‘decisive action’ with rule of six Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Boris Johnson has said the Government is taking “decisive measures” to tackle rising coronavirus cases by banning social gatherings of more than six people as he faced calls to fix the testing system. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this