Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Ban on social gatherings above six 'vital to protect life'

Hereford Times Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
New rules banning social gatherings of more than six people are “absolutely vital to protect life”, the Health Secretary has said. The change in the law in England will come into force on Monday as the Government seeks to curb the rise in coronavirus cases. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce the change in the law after the number of daily positive Covid-19 cases in the UK rose to almost 3,000. The legal limit on social gatherings will be reduced from 30 people to six.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Hancock on new social gathering rules

Hancock on new social gathering rules 00:50

 Social gatherings of more than six people will be illegal in England from Monday. Health Secretary Matt Hancock says: “We have taken this action having seen the rise in [coronavirus] cases in the last couple of days”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gatherings of more than six people to be banned in England [Video]

Gatherings of more than six people to be banned in England

Social gatherings of more than six people will be illegal in England fromMonday as the Government seeks to curb the rise in coronavirus cases.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Delhi's metro services resume after six months with social distancing regulations [Video]

Delhi's metro services resume after six months with social distancing regulations

Delhi's metro services have resumed after six months with strict social distancing regulations in place. Metro services were closed across the country after the nation's first COVID-19 lockdown was..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:47Published
Officials across the US urge public to practice social distancing this Labor Day [Video]

Officials across the US urge public to practice social distancing this Labor Day

Officials across the nation are echoing Gov. Steve Sisolak's message and telling the public to practice social distancing this Labor Day weekend. ABC's Alex Presha has more.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:13Published

Tweets about this