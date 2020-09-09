Coronavirus: Ban on social gatherings above six 'vital to protect life'
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () New rules banning social gatherings of more than six people are “absolutely vital to protect life”, the Health Secretary has said. The change in the law in England will come into force on Monday as the Government seeks to curb the rise in coronavirus cases. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce the change in the law after the number of daily positive Covid-19 cases in the UK rose to almost 3,000. The legal limit on social gatherings will be reduced from 30 people to six.
Social gatherings of more than six people will be illegal in England from Monday. Health Secretary Matt Hancock says: "We have taken this action having seen the rise in [coronavirus] cases in the last couple of days".