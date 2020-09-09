Coronavirus: Ban on social gatherings above six 'vital to protect life'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gatherings of more than six people to be banned in England



Social gatherings of more than six people will be illegal in England fromMonday as the Government seeks to curb the rise in coronavirus cases. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 14 hours ago Delhi's metro services resume after six months with social distancing regulations



Delhi's metro services have resumed after six months with strict social distancing regulations in place. Metro services were closed across the country after the nation's first COVID-19 lockdown was.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:47 Published 1 day ago Officials across the US urge public to practice social distancing this Labor Day



Officials across the nation are echoing Gov. Steve Sisolak's message and telling the public to practice social distancing this Labor Day weekend. ABC's Alex Presha has more. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:13 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this