SNP Westminster leader rebuked by Speaker over ‘liar’ jibe during PMQs Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has been rebuked by the Speaker after being accused of calling Boris Johnson a “liar” during Prime Minister’s Questions. 👓 View full article

