Former congresswoman claims Black trans Marxists are ‘seeking to overthrow’ the government, just like the Bible predicted
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () A former Minnesota congresswoman Michele Bachmann has claimed that Black trans Marxists are plotting to overthrow the US government, and it was all predicted in the Bible thousands of years ago. Bachmann, also known as “America’s biggest homophobe”, gave the bizarre rant on televangelist Kenneth Copeland’s The...
At the crossroads of life and livelihood, scholar D-L Stewart invites us into scenes from his own life as he resists and reflects on the dehumanizing narratives that shape the Black trans experience in..