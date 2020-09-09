Caster Semenya told she can’t defend her Olympic gold medal against lesser athletes unless she alters her natural hormone levels Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Caster Semenya lost her final appeal to compete in the 800 metres race at the postponed Toyko 2020 Olympics in a ruling by the Swiss Federal Supreme Court Tuesday (8 September). After a lengthy battle, Semenya has been told that in order to compete in events between 400 metres and a mile, she must take …... 👓 View full article

Reuters - Sports - Published 22 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Semenya loses appeal against CAS ruling over testosterone regulations 01:11 Caster Semenya loses appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal to set aside a 2019 CAS ruling that female athletes with a high natural level of testosterone must take medication to reduce it.

