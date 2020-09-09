Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Caster Semenya told she can’t defend her Olympic gold medal against lesser athletes unless she alters her natural hormone levels

PinkNews Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Caster Semenya lost her final appeal to compete in the 800 metres race at the postponed Toyko 2020 Olympics in a ruling by the Swiss Federal Supreme Court Tuesday (8 September). After a lengthy battle, Semenya has been told that in order to compete in events between 400 metres and a mile, she must take …...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Semenya loses appeal against CAS ruling over testosterone regulations

Semenya loses appeal against CAS ruling over testosterone regulations 01:11

 Caster Semenya loses appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal to set aside a 2019 CAS ruling that female athletes with a high natural level of testosterone must take medication to reduce it.

You Might Like


Tweets about this